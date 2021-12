DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Parks and wildlife managers had to clean up after people who left a mess at Castlewood Canyon State Park on the east side of Douglas County. Park staff are pretty sure the mess was part of a gender reveal party. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “A similar case happened a couple weeks ago at the park,” officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. This time, people left behind the blue confetti — and other trash — along Lake Gulch Trail. It took crews four hours to clean it all up. They remind everyone to pack out what you pack in and leave no trace.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO