Law Enforcement

Police Blotter: Dec. 3, 2021

Daily Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArea police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. James W. Bradford, 38, Aberdeen, North Carolina, Nov. 18, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense. Tatiana Khomitch, 59, Sharon Springs, Nov. 18, petit larceny....

Daily Star

Man charged with forcible touching

State Police in Cobleskill arrested a Carlisle man on charges of forcible touching. State police responded to a residence in the town of Carlisle for a guest who was no longer wanted at the home shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, state police said in a media release. Jacob...
CARLISLE, NY
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize These Guys? They’re Wanted For Armed Robbery Of Wilton Manors Business

WILTON MANORS – Wilton Manors Police are looking for two men who robbed a business while armed with a gun and a knife. It was 11:05 p.m. on Nov. 16 when the men walked into the business located in the 2500 block of N. Andrews Avenue while an employee was in the back office. Police say one suspect pointed a gun through a service window of the office and demanded the employee open the door. Once he did, the employee was held at knifepoint by the second suspect while the first man grabbed the cash. Both men then left the business and were seen walking southbound. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilton Manors Police Detective Arias at 954-533-2193 or email: farias@wmpd.org
WILTON MANORS, FL
MyChesCo

Man and Woman Arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Ecstasy, and Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on November 23 at approximately 1:01 p.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 500 block of West 7th Street following a drug investigation. Police took 31-year-old Tayqwane Wallace and 27-year-old Deja Miller into custody without incident. Police recovered 310.8 grams of marijuana, 3.1 grams of cocaine, 2 MDMA pills, $1,197 in currency, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
Indiana Gazette

Man found dead in garage

The body of a 36-year-old man was discovered just after noon Sunday in a garage along Clark Avenue at Maryland Way in Indiana Borough’s Second Ward, borough police reported. Investigators were summoned at 12:22 p.m. to a detached cinderblock garage, where “evidence on scene suggested the garage was being used as a makeshift sleeping location,” according to a police news release.
INDIANA, PA
Talk Media

Jail Booking Photo Shows Man Restrained by BSO

Jail personnel in Broward County took a disturbing booking photograph of a man arrested on traffic charges in Margate last week, physically holding his face in place. At the same time, he appeared to be yelling out while struggling. Danniel El Dey, 43, of Port St. Lucie, was brought to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WCVB

Molly Bish investigation led police to suspect's son in Ohio prison

WORCESTER, Mass. — Investigators trying to solve the murder of Warren lifeguard Molly Bish traveled to an Ohio jail in recent months to get a DNA sample from the son of a deceased suspect, sources tell 5 Investigates. Bish's family hopes the evidence will finally bring some closure to the...
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Delaware Online | The News Journal

6 shot in 5 days: Wilmington police investigate Thursday morning shooting on city's East Side

A 20-year-old man was shot several times Thursday morning on Wilmington's East Side, marking the sixth person shot in Wilmington in five days – three of whom died. The man, who police said was listed as "stable" at a local hospital, was shot just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of E. 4th St. He is the fourth person shot on the city's East Side this week.
WILMINGTON, DE
NWI.com

2 wanted on charges they shot 61-year-old man over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were wanted Wednesday on charges they shot a 61-year-old man multiple times after he refused to give them a food stamp card he wanted to sell for $50. Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, and Jamel D. Hutson, 32, are accused of using another man's car...
GARY, IN
nbcboston.com

Trooper, Apparently Sleeping in Cruiser, Under Investigation

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a video was posted on social media recently that shows a uniformed trooper apparently sleeping in his marked cruiser. “Last week we became aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation,” department spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday. “The result of that investigation will determine if administrative action is warranted.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police find trunk full of Amazon packages in stolen car, 3 in custody

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Three suspects have been taken into custody by Holbrook Police after a pursuit ended in a crash Thursday. The stolen vehicle was crashed just feet from St. John’s Episcopal Church in Holbrook. Three suspects fled but have since been caught. Police found a trunk full of Amazon packages in the car. It’s unclear how many addresses those packages were supposed to go to.
HOLBROOK, MA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested On Drug Charges In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three people were arrested in Grass Valley on Thursday for Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia said the Grass Valley Police Department. The detectives served a search warrant to a residence on Brighton Street where they arrested the 37-year-old homeowner, Taylor Muendel, his girlfriend, 32-year-old Lindsay Gaydos, along with 33-year-old Jennifer Blanchard. The first two were charged with felony controlled substance violations, along with committing a felony while out on bail and maintaining a residence for controlled substance use. Blanchard was cited and released on misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana charges. The Grass Valley Police Department reported that this is one of four Fentanyl-related search warrant searches that have netted over a quarter pound of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, 50 firearms, all possessed by convicted felons, high capacity magazines, and several thousand rounds of ammunition.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Knocked Out With Brick, Kicked And Robbed Inside Bronx Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the Bronx on Saturday. Police said a 53-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a brick just after 2 p.m. inside 770 E. 165th St., in the Morrisania section of the borough. The victim was knocked out, police said, adding a second suspect kicked him in the face before they both stole his wallet and cellphone. The suspects were last seen entering 765 E. 165th St. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NWI.com

Man wanted on charges he lit woman on fire

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Wednesday on charges he poured lighter fluid on a girlfriend and lit her on fire. Patrick A. Gamble, 23, is accused of telling the woman after the fire was out, "I will burn you and your son alive in here." The woman...
GARY, IN

