Police Blotter: Dec. 3, 2021

WILTON MANORS – Wilton Manors Police are looking for two men who robbed a business while armed with a gun and a knife. It was 11:05 p.m. on Nov. 16 when the men walked into the business located in the 2500 block of N. Andrews Avenue while an employee was in the back office. Police say one suspect pointed a gun through a service window of the office and demanded the employee open the door. Once he did, the employee was held at knifepoint by the second suspect while the first man grabbed the cash. Both men then left the business and were seen walking southbound. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilton Manors Police Detective Arias at 954-533-2193 or email: farias@wmpd.org

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO