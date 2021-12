LEWISBURG, PA - For the second time in as many days, senior Sara Rizzetto broke her own school record. Clocking in with a time of 4:15.92, Rizzetto set a new Explorer-best mark in the 400 IM in day two of the Bucknell Invite. Phoebe Shaya also picked up a medal with a first place finish in the one-meter dive. On the team leader board, the women sit in sixth place with one day to go while the men are ranked seventh.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO