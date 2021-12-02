Locomotive defenders Eder Borelli, Macauley King return for 2022 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced Thursday that Defenders Eder Borelli and Macauley ‘Macca’ King have re-signed for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Borelli, 31, enters his third season with El Paso Locomotive since joining from sister club FC Juarez in the 2020 season. Since joining, Borelli slot in perfectly into the left-back position on the Locomotive backline. Winning back-to-back Locomotive Fan Award Defender of Year titles after the 2020 and 2021 seasons,

Borelli has quickly proven his ability on the ball in both defense and offense. Borelli’s box-to-box play has him as one of the last bastions of defense to help lift El Paso to the second most secure goal in the league over 2021. On the other end of the ball, Borelli feeds into the attack, serving balls into the box, ultimately finding two goals and three assists over the course of his first two seasons. ep locomotive

King, 26, returns to El Paso after a standout 2021 campaign.

Through 2021, the Englishman earned four nods on the USL Championship Team of the Week, including a three-week straight run from Week 7 to Week 9.

King proved to be a dead ball specialist, recording six goals throughout the year, all of which came at the end of freekicks or corners. Mirroring Borelli, King fit in seamlessly to become a mainstay as a right-back, playing high to join the attack adding three assists to his six goals with picture-perfect crosses into the penalty area. King will continue to provide his dynamic play when he returns to the club in 2022. ep locomotive

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (4): Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue

MIDFIELDERS (4): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (1): Ricardo Zacarias

