Locomotive defenders Eder Borelli, Macauley King return for 2022 season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced Thursday that Defenders Eder Borelli and Macauley ‘Macca’ King have re-signed for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
Borelli, 31, enters his third season with El Paso Locomotive since joining from sister club FC Juarez in the 2020 season. Since joining, Borelli slot in perfectly into the left-back position on the Locomotive backline. Winning back-to-back Locomotive Fan Award Defender of Year titles after the 2020 and 2021 seasons,
King, 26, returns to El Paso after a standout 2021 campaign.
Through 2021, the Englishman earned four nods on the USL Championship Team of the Week, including a three-week straight run from Week 7 to Week 9.
El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:
- GOALKEEPERS (0):
- DEFENDERS (4): Eder Borelli, Andrew Fox, Macca King, Niall Logue
- MIDFIELDERS (4): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Sebastian Velasquez
- FORWARDS (1): Ricardo Zacarias
