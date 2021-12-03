ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria reports 1st Omicron variant cases

By News Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports confirming the country’s first cases of the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant. Samples obtained for the stipulated day two test for all travelers to Nigeria were positive for this variant in three persons with history...

deseret.com

Omicron variant will overwhelm the world in 3-6 months, expert says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will overwhelm the world in the next three to six months, according to a COVID-19 expert. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that all signs point toward omicron spreading wildly throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
São Paulo: 1st spotted fever death reported in Hortolândia

The Municipality of Hortolândia in São Paulo State confirmed Thursday, the first death from spotted fever in the city this year. The victim is a 7-year-old boy who died on November 3. The death occurred at the State Hospital of Sumaré (HES), after the child was admitted, referred by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsu.org

At least 2 people in the U.K. have the omicron variant, health secretary says

At least two people in the United Kingdom have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health secretary announced. The cases are linked and involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest variant was first identified, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday. The individuals are isolating at home. Cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron variant case found in Norfolk, health bosses confirm

The first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Norfolk has been confirmed. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said they had been "made aware of a case linked to the Omicron variant in North Norfolk". It is the second case to be detected in the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH

