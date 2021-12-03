Colorado Rapids sign Michael Barrios to contract extension

Colorado Rapids midfielder Michael Barrios (12) celebrates his goal as he runs past Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Michael Wyke

The Colorado Rapids' leading scorer will be back next season.

The club announced Thursday it signed winger Michael Barrios to a one-year contract extension with a club option for the 2023 season.

“Mikey demonstrated his qualities from his first day with the group and quickly became an important piece to our success in 2021,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in the club's release. “We’re delighted to extend his time with the club and look forward to his seeing his continued impact on the pitch as we look to build on a historic season.”

After joining the Rapids via trade from FC Dallas, the 30-year-old Colombian went on to score a team-high eight goals and appeared in all 33 of the club's matches. He was in the starting 11 for 25 of those matches and added six assists, second only to Jack Price. Barrios's production helped the Rapids finish the regular season atop the Western Conference and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs, something the club will look to build upon in his second season in Burgundy.