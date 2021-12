Thank you for the diagnosis. Thank you for the loneliness. Thank you that I got caught. These are sentences that don’t roll off our tongues, but should they?. November is a month we often think about giving thanks to God for what He has done, the good things. We typically thank God for the gift of family, the health we enjoy and the blessing of the job we have or the school we attend.

