Coffee and Donuts!

 3 days ago

The small building was on the main street and had been abandoned for years. One day as I passed by I noticed an old man painting the building. Days later it had windows, a door and a sign that said, “Donut Shop“. On my next trip to that town I...

www.martincountymessenger.com

Ukiah Daily Journal

Thanksgiving at the donut shop with grandma

Every day my grandmother walked to the donut shop down the street for some coffee and conversation with the other regulars who felt like family. And they must have been like family to the owners as well, because they hosted holiday meals for them. And one Thanksgiving, my grandmother invited me to join the gathering at the donut shop.
FOOD & DRINKS
rimonthly.com

Feast Your Eyes on PVDonuts’ Friendsgiving Donut

There’s never too much of a good thing when it comes to PVDonuts and eccentric pastry creations. For five years, the Providence doughnut shop has whipped up the Friendsgiving Donut, created in the days before Thanksgiving. PVDonuts owners Lori and Paul Kettelle went so far as to have the name trademarked, which took about a year and a half to obtain. The treat is brioche-based with cranberry glaze, and topped with mashed potatoes, stuffing, fried chicken from Bucktown and finished off with a gravy drizzle. “People tend to associate doughnuts as being sweet treats, which is something we proudly specialize in with all of our over-the-top creations. But what most folks may not realize is that our base brioche dough isn’t that sweet at all,” say Lori and Paul. “It contains way more butter than sugar, which gives it a neutral taste, allowing it to be the perfect vessel for anything sweet or savory.” They went with fried chicken rather than turkey, from local West Side restaurant Bucktown, to commemorate a holiday that the business owners have been celebrating with their own friends for nearly thirteen years. “The thing that makes us most happy is how many people tell us that the Friendsgiving Donut has become a part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition.” 79 Ives St., Providence, pvdonuts.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
SCNow

TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory

Years ago as kids, Mark Koenig and I came up with what has come be known in philosophical circles as the “Jelly Donut Theory.” Little did we realize at the time how far reaching and robust its implications would be. And only sometime later did we realize that the theory...
FOOD & DRINKS
foxbangor.com

Coffee Hound Coffee Co. prepares for holiday season

BREWER– If you’re a coffee-lover, you may be interested in how one local coffee roasting facility is preparing for the holiday season. From lattes to cappuccinos to fresh coffee beans, you can find it all at Coffee Hound Coffee Co. Jennifer Litteral and Chris Keegan started the coffee shop together...
RESTAURANTS
tablemagazine.com

Isfeng Andalusian Donuts

Sephardi: Cooking the History , Hélène Jawhara Piñer’s new cookbook delves deep into Jewish history to illuminate dishes that were once prepared in times fraught with anti-Semitism: food was a way to reveal and preserve Jewish identity. This recipe is excerpted from the book with the kind permission of the author.
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

Turkey dinners to-go: Chains with Thanksgiving takeout

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, people will soon start thawing turkeys and prepping ingredients for their holiday dinners. While cooking at home may be the preferred route for some, others may opt for Thanksgiving takeout and a number of places in Texas are offering just that. Here are five places in Texas with Thanksgiving-themed meals and turkey dinners to-go.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving hours: Is Dunkin Donuts open on Thanksgiving?

Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving hours: Is Dunkin Donuts open on Thanksgiving?. Before you are off to spend hours with your mother-in-law in the kitchen, you need coffee. And maybe a valium. The best place to get the coffee is Dunkin Donuts (we can’t help you with the valium, sorry). But is the donut chain even open on Thursday due to Thanksgiving?
RESTAURANTS
boropark24.com

Behind the Donut Scene at Weiss Bakery

To many Chanukah is associated with celebration, family, and song. To some, it's linked with vacation and fun. Let's take a look and see what it means for the beloved Weiss Bakery. Way before we excitedly sit down at our Chanukah parties, the workers at Weiss Bakery are deep at...
RESTAURANTS
thevoiceoflakewood.com

Healthier Donuts

These healthier beignets are made using spelt flour, are refined-sugar free, and are allergy friendly! They are delicious enough to make for the whole family without anyone feeling like they are missing out. These donuts are best served hot and should be fried as needed. Serve as is, or elevate...
RECIPES
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Air Fryer Pumpkin Spice Donuts Recipe

These 4-ingredient Air Fryer Pumpkin Spice Donuts are the perfect treat this fall. Transform store-bought biscuit dough into donuts and air fry them until golden. Each donut is dipped into a sugar pumpkin spice mixture. You’ll love biting into these easy-to-make donuts all fall. These Air Fryer Pumpkin Spice Donuts...
FOOD & DRINKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The Donut Dollies mystery has a sweet ending

It took half a century to get a chance to say the words. Just "thank you." That's all. For Jim Roberts, this desire had become a fixation, part of a years-long process of coming to terms with the darkness he'd seen as an Army lieutenant in the Vietnam War. The...
CELEBRITIES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food : Homemade Jelly Donut Holes

You’ve got to try our Homemade Jelly Donut Holes for a fun, and sometimes messy, treat that’s great all-year-round! Wonder how we get the jelly in the middle? The secret is using a drinking straw to make space for that oh-so-sweet jelly filling! Top these with powdered or cinnamon sugar, and let the family get their fingers a little sticky! Just make sure to keep the napkins handy.
FOOD & DRINKS
sprudge.com

Coffee Gifts For The Coffee Lover In 2021

It’s our pleasure and privilege here at Sprudge Media Network to serve as your daily guide to the ins and outs of the coffee world: the news and stories, the culture and journalism, the funny stuff and tough topics and fundamentals that make international coffee culture go ’round and ’round again. And that means each year it’s our duty to guide you to a plethora of holiday gift-giving options, from the personal to the aspirational to the charitable and beyond, with stops at all points between for nibbles of chocolate, sips of tea, and maybe some nice coffee blossom honey (read on).
DRINKS
paradisenewsfl.com

Coastal Coffee

Java is lava for the mind and fuels that early morning power walk. From downtown St. Pete to Gulf Beaches, we’ve collected our favorite coffee shops to power your batteries and catch up with friends. Latte, anyone?. Anani Bistro: This sophisticated, spacious cafe serves coffee, housemade juices, acai bowls, smoothies...
GULFPORT, FL
thevoiceoflakewood.com

Heavenly Brownie Donuts

If you have the time, you can do the baking with the kids. Otherwise, prepare the brownies and let them decorate to their hearts’ content… the more toppings, the better!. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 24 mini donut molds. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients with a fork. Stir...
FOOD & DRINKS
tysonsreporter.com

Curiosity Doughnuts closes Tysons store and pop-ups

Curiosity Doughnuts has closed its store located inside Whole Foods Market at The Boro. The location closed last week due to “unforeseen circumstances” after operating there for years, serving ingredient-conscientious goods with colorful toppings and unique names. “It’s been a great couple of years at this location and we appreciate...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Popular Holiday Menu Item Is Back at Some Locations

When it comes to holiday traditions, the safest bet is to stick with what works. At least McDonald's seems to subscribe to that philosophy. The fast-food chain has been releasing its Holiday Pie seasonally for almost a decade now, but no matter how long it's been around, the treat always manages to stir up excitement. And this year is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
PopSugar

These Starbucks Holiday Zoom Backgrounds Pair Perfectly With a Sugar Cookie Latte

If you're usually one of the first people to spot Starbucks holiday tumblers in stores or, admittedly, you get a smidge too excited for the release of the Starbucks holiday drinks (go try the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte if you haven't already), chances are, you're well beyond a Starbucks regular. The coffee chain has an impressive cult-like following, and with all the continued hype around its merch drops and seasonal drinks, it doesn't seem like the Starbucks love is dying down anytime soon. To further keep dedicated coffee sippers on their toes — and get them in the holiday spirit — Starbucks released holiday Zoom backgrounds to deck your virtual halls with. Pick a backdrop to use for all your work-from-home meetings this December or even for a virtual gathering with friends and family — all you have to do is replace your Zoom background and be on your merry way. Check out all the festive Zoom backgrounds from Starbucks ahead.
FOOD & DRINKS

