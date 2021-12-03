No injuries when pilot makes emergency landing on the side of a busy SE Texas highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is responded to a plane crash on U.S. Highway 59, approximately four miles north of Cleveland today, December 2, 2021. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m., a Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft was traveling from Jennings, Louisiana to a hunting lease in Junction, Texas when the aircraft reportedly suffered a power failure at approximately 6000 feet. The pilot decided to try to land at Cleveland Airport, however, once below the clouds saw he would not make it and decided to try for the highway. AS he approached traffic on the road his nose gear hit the roof of a Toyota SUV driven by Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy. Very minimal damage was done to the roof of his SUV just above the windshield area. Chowdhury said as he was driving he felt something was not right as his vehicle appeared to be holding back on power. That’s when he saw the plane on top of him. The plane then went under power lines crossing the highway knocking down a one-way sign. He hit the roadway where his nose wheel broke off and ended up in the ditch. The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, and two passengers were not injured. Traffic was down to one lane southbound on 59 for several hours. East Texas Towing recovered the plane and with an escort transported it on the wrecker to their storage lot in Shepherd, Texas. DPS was assisted with traffic control by the Bear Creek and Shepherd Fire Departments, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, TXDOT, and San Jacinto Precinct 2 Constable Ray Atchley.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO