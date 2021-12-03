ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No injuries when pilot makes emergency landing on the side of a busy SE Texas highway

By KFDM/FOX 4
KFDM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JACINTO COUNTY — ABC 13 - There were no injuries when a Beechcraft fixed wing aircraft with three people on board landed on U.S. 59, clipping just an SUV's roof in the process, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. The landing happened about four miles north of...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-PLANE CRASHES ON US 59 AFTER HITTING SUV

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is responded to a plane crash on U.S. Highway 59, approximately four miles north of Cleveland today, December 2, 2021. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m., a Beechcraft fixed-wing aircraft was traveling from Jennings, Louisiana to a hunting lease in Junction, Texas when the aircraft reportedly suffered a power failure at approximately 6000 feet. The pilot decided to try to land at Cleveland Airport, however, once below the clouds saw he would not make it and decided to try for the highway. AS he approached traffic on the road his nose gear hit the roof of a Toyota SUV driven by Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy. Very minimal damage was done to the roof of his SUV just above the windshield area. Chowdhury said as he was driving he felt something was not right as his vehicle appeared to be holding back on power. That’s when he saw the plane on top of him. The plane then went under power lines crossing the highway knocking down a one-way sign. He hit the roadway where his nose wheel broke off and ended up in the ditch. The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, and two passengers were not injured. Traffic was down to one lane southbound on 59 for several hours. East Texas Towing recovered the plane and with an escort transported it on the wrecker to their storage lot in Shepherd, Texas. DPS was assisted with traffic control by the Bear Creek and Shepherd Fire Departments, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, TXDOT, and San Jacinto Precinct 2 Constable Ray Atchley.
CLEVELAND, TX
Anchorage Daily News

Nobody hurt when Yute plane burns after emergency landing in Bethel

As smoke filled the cockpit, the pilot of a Yute Commuter Service plane turned back after taking off Saturday evening in Bethel and made an emergency landing, authorities say. The Cessna 207 took off just before 6 p.m. and landed again within minutes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Sun-Journal

Pilot unhurt when landing gear folds at Auburn airport

AUBURN — The pilot of a two-seater airplane escaped injury when part of the landing gear collapsed on touchdown at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon. His name was not released. Interim airport Manager Betty Ann Sheats said the landing gear on one side of the single-engine Sonex Sport...
AUBURN, ME
KITV.com

Rainbow Helicopter Tours makes emergency landing at Ford Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Federal fire and medical units responded to a tour helicopter that made an emergency landing at Ford Island on Saturday afternoon. Rainbow Helicopter Tours made the emergency landing at around 4:30 PM with four people on board. No injuries have been reported. Rainbow Helicopter Vice President of...
HONOLULU, HI
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crash with serious injuries reported on south side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the south side. The wreck happened just after 11 a.m. on I-35 southbound near Division Avenue. Only the left lane is getting by near the exit of Southcross Boulevard, exit 151. Traffic is backed up...
Gephardt Daily

Small plane makes emergency landing in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane made an emergency landing in Tooele County on Nov. 24. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beech Bonanza made an emergency landing at approximately 12:45 p.m. after the pilot reported a loss of engine power. It is not clear exactly where in Tooele County the landing took place.
cbs7.com

Plane crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA)- A small experimental biplane crashed in Midland earlier today. The crash occurred near North County Road 1150. According to the City of Midland, two passengers were taken to Midland Memorial with unknown injuries.
MIDLAND, TX
kjas.com

Plane and vehicle damaged in emergency landing near Shepherd

Both an aircraft and a vehicle received damage, but fortunately there were no injuries after a pilot made an emergency landing shortly after 2:00 Thursday afternoon next to U.S. Highway 59 near Shepherd. The incident involved a 1990 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, registered to KJK Enterprises, LLC in Houston, and was...
SHEPHERD, TX
KATC News

None injured in East Texas crash-landing of a small plane

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The pilot of a small plane managed to avert a serious crash Thursday when he landed next to a busy southeast Texas highway, authorities said. The plane with three people aboard was on a flight from Jennings, Louisiana, to Junction, Texas, when it lost power, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON SH 105 CLOSES HIGHWAY FOR 5-HOURS-// FOURTH FATAL IN JUST OVER 6 HOURS

At 6:38 am Thursday 911 calls began to come in in reference to a near head-on crash on SH 105 East at Lawrence Creek near Duck Creek Road. NMCFD responded to the scene and found a male in his 50’s to have been ejected from his Ford F-150 pickup. The driver did have his seatbelt on. DPS Troopers investigating say the deceased driver was eastbound on SH 105 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and was almost to the westbound shoulder when he was struck by a Volt Power Company bucket truck. The impact sheared the side of the F-150 off. The bucket truck lost control and went into the tree line. At 11 am traffic was still at a stop however the road should open shortly. Crews were working to remove the several hundred gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway/ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Barn explosion kills 2 owners, neighbor in northeast Texas

Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast Texas barn, killing three people. The blast happened Tuesday night in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles (44 kilometers) west of Texarkana. Killed in the explosion were the barn's owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, and neighbor William Barnes, 65.
ACCIDENTS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH HAPPENS WHEN VEHICLE RUNS INTO STOPPED TRAFFIC ON FIRST FATAL CRASH

Just before midnight, Conroe Police were sent to a wrong-way driver fatal crash on I-45 just south of FM 1097. They spent most of the night working the crash. The road was close to being reopened when at 5:13 am a Ford SUV traveling southbound at close to 80 miles per hour struck the rear of an 18-wheeler stopped with his flashers on in the backup of the first crash just north of FM 1097. The SUV then struck another 18-wheeler. Two victims were pinned in the wreckage and a third female victim was ejected under the 18-wheeler. North Montgomery County Fire Department cut the male driver out. He was transported to CHI Conroe in critical condition. His female passenger was deceased as was the female ejected. Willis Police were assisted by DPS in working the crash. NMCFD spent over an hour freeing the female victims from the twisted metal. Inside the vehicle, they also found a deceased black lab. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victims to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist in filing possible charges on the driver. None of the three had identification.
CONROE, TX

