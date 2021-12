This week’s shelter pet is Angel, a 8 to 9-year-old blue nosed pit bull female who has been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for several years. Angel loves all people and food above all! She is a very dominant dog and cannot be in a home with other animals. Angel is smart and strong willed and needs a strong alpha as well as structure. She loves to meet new people and make them laugh. This tomboy wants a home to call her own this holiday season.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO