Family Relationships

Aubrey Schick

Norfolk Daily News
 2 days ago

Joshua and Caitlin (Janke) Schick, Madison, a daughter, Aubrey Lynn, born Oct. 27, 2021,...

norfolkdailynews.com

Norfolk Daily News

Marjorie Schellen

Reed and Erinn (Zurcher) Schellen, Meadow Grove, a daughter, Marjorie Kay, born Nov. 15, 2021, 7:52 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Siblings are William, 6, and August, 3. Grandparents are Lynn and the late Ronn Zurcher of Meadow Grove and Bill and Carolyn Schellen of Stanton. Great-grandparent is Charles Zurcher of Tilden.
OBITUARIES
Sandusky Register

Terri Bea Marie Nicholson-Veliz

CASTALIA — Terri Bea Marie Nicholson-Veliz, 57, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, courageously fighting COVID-19. Terri was born on Sept. 12, 1964, in Fremont, to Silas and Linda Nicholson and raised in Castalia, Ohio. She graduated from Margaretta High School. She worked at Ford Motor Company for nearly 28 years, was a loyal union sister and was looking forward to a well-earned retirement.
CASTALIA, OH
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Lewandowski-Smith

Deena Lewandowski and Daniel Smith are the parents of a son, Perseus Smith, of Sawyer. Perseus was born Nov. 26, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20-and-a-half inches long. He has one brother, Xander Smith, 9. Family includes maternal grandparents, Audrey and Ryan Velley,...
SAWYER, MI
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Ernsperger-Yakim

Madison Ernsperger and Zach Yakim are the parents of a son, Brantley Yakim, of Niles. Brantley was born Nov. 20, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Family includes maternal grandparents, Keith and Melissa Ernsperger, of Niles; and paternal grandparents, Barry...
NILES, MI
State
Texas State
NRVNews

Shelor, Eula Linkous

Eula B. (Linkous) Shelor was led by angels to her new heavenly home on December 2, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Merrimac, Virginia. Eula leaves behind a loving family, including great grandchildren, and dear friends who will cherish their memories and miss her kindness and love. She was a very sweet and gentle woman of great faith who always put others ahead of herself.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
gilavalleycentral.net

Phil Jay Curtis

Phil Jay Curtis entered into eternal rest on November 23rd, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Thatcher Arizona, he was 87 years old. Phil was born on July 21, 1934, in the Curtis family home on Church Street in Thatcher. He was number 8 of 9 children to Cleveland and Eunice Nelson Curtis. It didn’t take long for him to be immersed into the world of agriculture. As a boy growing up, taking care of chickens, milking cows, and slaughtering pigs was just a way of life for Phil, as well as helping with the garden and lawn. After graduating from Thatcher High School, Phil attended Eastern Arizona Junior College and then moved to Tempe to attend Arizona State University.
THATCHER, AZ
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Truely’s Kidney Condition Explained With Update

One of the reasons Sister Wives Kody Brown overly enforced rules in the beginnings of COVID was two-fold. Firstly, he has a large family. Because he rotates between three out of four wives, he did not want to be the carrier of the virus. If the wives and kids were lazy when it came to social distancing and abiding by rules, it could harm everyone on a grander scale. Secondly, he has two children who were at higher risk.
CELEBRITIES
Williston Daily Herald

The Williston Week

December will be a busy month with more Christmas events than ever planned. But there are also all the usual meetings, ranging rom the API’s monthly meeting to Business After Hours. Dec. 6. Awards nominations close for Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. For details, visit online at tinyurl.com/4w8jkcvp.
WILLISTON, ND
Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Schmader-50 Years

Garry N. and Nancy L. Schmader of Lucinda will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today. Mr. Schmader and the former Nancy Eisenman were married Dec. 4, 1971, at St. Michael’s Church of Fryburg by Rev. Theobald.
LUCINDA, PA
Effingham Radio

Carl Eugene Becker, 84

Carl Eugene Becker, 84 years old, of Altamont passed away peacefully Monday November 29, 2021 at 1:28 AM at the Lutheran Care Center, Altamont with his family nearby. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 beginning at 4:00 pm at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Altamont. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright and Rev. Gaylord Spilker officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday beginning at 10 am until the time of the funeral service. Military burial rites will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery following the funeral services.
OBITUARIES
uiubridge.com

‘Friendsgiving’ volunteers

(From left) Andres School of Education administrative assistant (and Volga, Iowa, mayor) Carrie Taylor was joined by UIU students Eric Ihde, an exercise/sports studies major from Garnavillo, Iowa; Trace Woodard, all science major from Somonauk, Illinois; Brian Sadler, industrial technology major from Jesup, Iowa; and Jaima Tonne, human services major from Jesup, Iowa, in volunteering at the November 24 “Friendsgiving” for K-12 students at the Volga City Opera House. The free event, which was hosted by the Volga City Public Library, provided a fun alternative to the younger students while their school district was off for the holiday. Activities included board and card games, coloring and crafts, outdoor activities, a movie, and make your own mini pizza. UIU student volunteer Nichole White, an elementary education major from Elkader, Iowa, is not pictured.
VOLGA, IA
colliervilleh-i.com

Linda Rae Dick

Linda Rae Dick, 75, faithful follower of God’s plan and long-time resident of Collierville, Tennessee, moved into her heavenly home on November 25, 2021. She spent her last mortal days cradled in the arms of her loving family, including her husband of 55 years, Willis. Linda was well known among...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Cleveland Jewish News

Emma Scarlet Reiss

Emma Scarlet Reiss will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 4, at Solon Chabad. Emma is the daughter of Allie and Brian Reiss of Solon and the sister of Hayden. She is the granddaughter of Joni and Donald Berry of Solon, and Sam and Debbie Reiss of Akron. She is the great-granddaughter of Ruthetta Topolosky of Columbus. Emma attends Solon Middle School and religious school at Solon Chabad. For her mitzvah project, Emma is supporting Providence House.
SOLON, OH
brownwoodnews.com

Jeannie Gray

Catherine Jeannie Gray was a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on March 21, 1946 in Detroit, MI. She met her husband, David Gray, in college at Western Michigan University. Together they had 8 children: Marie, Jennifer, Paula, Daniel, Andrea, Monica, Sarah and Joshua.
BROWNWOOD, TX
marshfieldmail.com

Frozen turkeys run 5K

Thanksgiving mornings can be spent one of two ways: preparing a turkey for the oven or preparing to run a 5K. Those who started their Thanksgiving Day with a 5K found themselves a little frozen this year. Even with temperatures in the low 30’s, many participants found themselves at the starting line of the 2021 Gobble Wobble.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Norfolk Daily News

Regional note for Dec. 1

The Northeast Nebraska Marine Corps Association just celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps during a November event at the Norfolk Legion Post 16. Guest speakers at the event were Ken and Adeline Hanel of West Point, who talked about their “Walk-the-Walk” across the 432 miles on the newly named Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway (aka Highway 20) in May 2021.
NORFOLK, NE
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Lary-Bush

Olivia Lary and Tyler Bush are the parents of a son, Eli Bush, of Edwardsburg. Eli was born Nov. 18, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20-and-three-fourths inches. Family includes maternal grandparents, Tanya Lanway, of Edwardsburg, and Walter Lary, of Niles; paternal grandparents,...
NILES, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Callisters Christmas in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Now that Thanksgiving is over, most people will probably start putting up Christmas decorations – And Brian is at a spot that can help with your décor. He’s at Callisters Christmas in the Brookfield Fashion Center seeing what is in store for the holiday season. For more...
BROOKFIELD, WI

