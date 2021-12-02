Aubrey Schick

(From left) Andres School of Education administrative assistant (and Volga, Iowa, mayor) Carrie Taylor was joined by UIU students Eric Ihde, an exercise/sports studies major from Garnavillo, Iowa; Trace Woodard, all science major from Somonauk, Illinois; Brian Sadler, industrial technology major from Jesup, Iowa; and Jaima Tonne, human services major from Jesup, Iowa, in volunteering at the November 24 “Friendsgiving” for K-12 students at the Volga City Opera House. The free event, which was hosted by the Volga City Public Library, provided a fun alternative to the younger students while their school district was off for the holiday. Activities included board and card games, coloring and crafts, outdoor activities, a movie, and make your own mini pizza. UIU student volunteer Nichole White, an elementary education major from Elkader, Iowa, is not pictured.
