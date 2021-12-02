Marjorie Schellen

BURLEY—Duane Gale Searle, a 76- year-old resident of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence. Duane was born Friday, Dec. 8, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Gale Auburn Searle and Maxine Hanks Searle. Duane served honorably in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Ralene Dayley, on Sept. 26, 1970. Together, they resided in Burley, where they played, worked, and raised their family for 51 years. They had a pig farm prior to settling into working the land and later owning a dairy.
