Marjorie Schellen

Norfolk Daily News
 2 days ago

Reed and Erinn (Zurcher) Schellen, Meadow Grove, a daughter, Marjorie Kay, born...

norfolkdailynews.com

Norfolk Daily News

Aubrey Schick

Joshua and Caitlin (Janke) Schick, Madison, a daughter, Aubrey Lynn, born Oct. 27, 2021, 7:15 a.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove and Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne. Great-grandparents are Robert Broberg of Tilden, Mary and Terry Janke of Wayne, Donna Bartels of Sarasota, Fla., and Sam Bartels of New Braunfels, Texas.
WSJM

Christina Lynn Jackson

Christina Lynn Jackson, 44, of Berrien Springs, Michigan passed away on November 27, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Monday, November 29, 2021 3:58 PM.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
NRVNews

Shelor, Eula Linkous

Eula B. (Linkous) Shelor was led by angels to her new heavenly home on December 2, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1930 in Merrimac, Virginia. Eula leaves behind a loving family, including great grandchildren, and dear friends who will cherish their memories and miss her kindness and love. She was a very sweet and gentle woman of great faith who always put others ahead of herself.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Schmader-50 Years

Garry N. and Nancy L. Schmader of Lucinda will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today. Mr. Schmader and the former Nancy Eisenman were married Dec. 4, 1971, at St. Michael’s Church of Fryburg by Rev. Theobald.
LUCINDA, PA
colliervilleh-i.com

Linda Rae Dick

Linda Rae Dick, 75, faithful follower of God’s plan and long-time resident of Collierville, Tennessee, moved into her heavenly home on November 25, 2021. She spent her last mortal days cradled in the arms of her loving family, including her husband of 55 years, Willis. Linda was well known among...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
brownwoodnews.com

Jeannie Gray

Catherine Jeannie Gray was a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on March 21, 1946 in Detroit, MI. She met her husband, David Gray, in college at Western Michigan University. Together they had 8 children: Marie, Jennifer, Paula, Daniel, Andrea, Monica, Sarah and Joshua.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Sandusky Register

Terri Bea Marie Nicholson-Veliz

CASTALIA — Terri Bea Marie Nicholson-Veliz, 57, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, courageously fighting COVID-19. Terri was born on Sept. 12, 1964, in Fremont, to Silas and Linda Nicholson and raised in Castalia, Ohio. She graduated from Margaretta High School. She worked at Ford Motor Company for nearly 28 years, was a loyal union sister and was looking forward to a well-earned retirement.
CASTALIA, OH
kmvt

Searle, Duane Gale

BURLEY—Duane Gale Searle, a 76- year-old resident of Burley, and the rock of our family, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence. Duane was born Friday, Dec. 8, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Gale Auburn Searle and Maxine Hanks Searle. Duane served honorably in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Ralene Dayley, on Sept. 26, 1970. Together, they resided in Burley, where they played, worked, and raised their family for 51 years. They had a pig farm prior to settling into working the land and later owning a dairy.
BURLEY, ID
Powell Tribune

Janice J. Beaudrie

Janice J. Beaudrie, 74, of Cody, passed away in Billings, Montana, on Nov. 29, 2021. Visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary taking place at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of St. Anthony on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m.
CODY, WY
Natchez Democrat

Landy Bernard Isaac

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Landy Bernard Isaac, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Sandra Dragovich

Sandra was born on May 30, 1936 in Litchfield, to Michael John and Julia Holesko. She was baptized and received her First Communion and Confirmation at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie. She married Charles E. Dragovich on Feb. 11, 1956 in Springfield, and in 2021, they celebrated...
Char-Koosta News

Madisyn Adele Thomas Morigeau

POLSON — Madisyn Adele Thomas Morigeau was born August 30,2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place in Polson. She was 20 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 8.1 ounces. Madisyn’s parents are Samantha Morigeau and Isaiah Thomas. Madisyn joins siblings, Isaiah Thomas Jr, Javen and Aubrey Thomas in the...
POLSON, MT
custercountychronicle.com

Roger Whiting

Writing Roger’s obituary is much easier said, than done. How do we condense such a rich life into a few paragraphs?. Let’s start with some indisputable facts: Roger L. Whiting, 74, of Custer, S.D., passed away Nov. 25, 2021, at Monument Health Custer Hospital. Roger was born Dec. 23, 1946,...
CUSTER, SD
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Lary-Bush

Olivia Lary and Tyler Bush are the parents of a son, Eli Bush, of Edwardsburg. Eli was born Nov. 18, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20-and-three-fourths inches. Family includes maternal grandparents, Tanya Lanway, of Edwardsburg, and Walter Lary, of Niles; paternal grandparents,...
NILES, MI
Norfolk Daily News

Regional note for Dec. 1

The Northeast Nebraska Marine Corps Association just celebrated the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps during a November event at the Norfolk Legion Post 16. Guest speakers at the event were Ken and Adeline Hanel of West Point, who talked about their “Walk-the-Walk” across the 432 miles on the newly named Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway (aka Highway 20) in May 2021.
NORFOLK, NE
kniakrls.com

Rosie Shore

Services for Rosie Shore will be Saturday, December 4th at 10:00am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship and a luncheon at the funeral home. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Rosie’s name to the Chariton Senior Center – Meals On Wheels.
CHARITON, IA
leadertimes.com

Harvey Edwin Dowling

Harvey Edwin Dowling, 92, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at Grey’s Colonial Acres on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was in the company of Carol, his devoted wife of 59 years. Harvey was born on April 16, 1929, to Merle and Hannah (Beckwith) Dowling. After graduating from Kittanning High School, he began his career at G.C. Murphy’s. He then worked for 25 years at American Slovak Grocery store where he formed many lasting relationships with the townspeople of Ford City. His most rewarding work experience, however, was his 23 years as everyone’s favorite bus driver for Mid-County Transit Authority. Harvey was a member of the Kittanning Free Methodist Church where he served many roles including youth leader, trustee, and finance committee member. He enjoyed playing bass guitar in his church praise band, even as an eighty-nine year old. Prior to that, he was an integral part of “The Friends In Christ” country gospel band. Harvey enjoyed playing country music on his guitars, banjo and mandolin at jam sessions with fellow musicians. Collecting die-cast motor cars that he shared with his great-grandsons brought him much joy.
KITTANNING, PA
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Green-Huston

Donna Green and Javier Huston are the parents of a daughter, Everleigh Green, of Niles. Everleigh was born Nov. 25, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are brother, Abel Green, 3, and sister, Aurora Barnes, 2. Family includes...
NILES, MI
hillcityprevailernews.com

Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Owen

Amber and Tyler Owen, of Buchanan, are the parents of a son, Mavric Owen. Mavric was born Nov. 22, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. Family includes maternal grandparents, Lisa and Scott Fleisher, of Buchanan; paternal grandparents, Scott and Shawnee Owen,...
BUCHANAN, MI

