Marjorie Schellen

Harvey Edwin Dowling, 92, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at Grey’s Colonial Acres on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was in the company of Carol, his devoted wife of 59 years. Harvey was born on April 16, 1929, to Merle and Hannah (Beckwith) Dowling. After graduating from Kittanning High School, he began his career at G.C. Murphy’s. He then worked for 25 years at American Slovak Grocery store where he formed many lasting relationships with the townspeople of Ford City. His most rewarding work experience, however, was his 23 years as everyone’s favorite bus driver for Mid-County Transit Authority. Harvey was a member of the Kittanning Free Methodist Church where he served many roles including youth leader, trustee, and finance committee member. He enjoyed playing bass guitar in his church praise band, even as an eighty-nine year old. Prior to that, he was an integral part of “The Friends In Christ” country gospel band. Harvey enjoyed playing country music on his guitars, banjo and mandolin at jam sessions with fellow musicians. Collecting die-cast motor cars that he shared with his great-grandsons brought him much joy.

KITTANNING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO