Any casual whiskey drinker—or anyone who’s watched Mad Men protagonist Don Draper pour an afternoon whiskey or three in his mid-century dream office—knows the spirit is more important than the glass it’s in. Still, you might walk away from a conversation with whiskey purists believing that you need eleven different vessels to get the most out of individual varietals. This isn’t necessarily true, but if you’re interested in spirits or regularly share drams with guests, it’s worth having barware that’s well-suited to how you enjoy drinking. Generally, you can split whiskey glassware into two categories: aesthetics-first and function-first. If you’re drinking like...

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO