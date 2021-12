I don’t like clubbing. I didn’t like it before the pandemic, and I certainly don’t like it after. It’s just not for me. I’m sure there are lots of people out there who feel the same way as me too, but not liking clubbing as a student is basically an unforgivable offence. It all starts with Freshers’ Week when we’re given a whole seven days to effectively just get smashed and hit the clubs. Failure to do so leaves you at risk of ending this introductory week friendless, with the reputation of the flat bore.

