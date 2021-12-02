Wisconsin Commodity Prices for October

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during October in Wisconsin was $4.79 per bushel. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA...
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Agricultural Price Index Report for October, the base Ag Production prices in October were down 1.7% from September, but 20% higher than a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 2.1% from September, but up 21% from October 2020. The Livestock Production Index dropped eight-tenths of a percentage point (0.8) from September, but increased 20% from last year. Producers had lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, but higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli. In addition to prices, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, and wheat.
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) With few exceptions, the 2021 crop harvest is now complete. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the final crop/progress summary of the year, issued by the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service on Monday. The agency says topsoil moisture condition levels were rated six percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate and three percent surplus.
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farm owners in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota employed 64,000 agricultural workers during the week of October 10-16. According to the USDA's latest farm labor report, the average number of hours worked per employee was 42.1, with the average wage rate for all hired agricultural workers at $16.57 per hour.
(AP) A survey of Midwest farm bankers found Wisconsin farmland values are up 10% from the same period in 2020. A farm appraiser says the rise in land values is driven by strong commodity prices, and demand from non-farm buyers. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago surveyed 151 bankers in their district, which includes Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
It’s a mixed bag, yet nothing to celebrate except for the textile mills. The past two-week price drop was not so much unexpected as it was much deeper than had been expected, especially this soon. We had cautioned growers several times not to let red December fall before 90 cents...
Gas prices in most Eastern Wisconsin Counties fell since this time last week. In fact, the average price per gallon of fuel dropped three cents in Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door Counties, where the average price now sits at $3.10, $3.12, and $3.22 respectively. There was also a 2 cent decline...
KENOSHA, Wis. – Wisconsin shoppers told Fox News they are battling higher prices and supply shortages on Thanksgiving staples, especially turkey. “I just can’t imagine how everything is so much more expensive than it used to be around the holiday season,” one woman told Fox News as she exited a grocery store.
On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil, and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your bills this winter. So if you've already opened your...
Perhaps Florida should brace for a new round of interstate refugees – this time, from Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority, during a meeting on Thursday, discussed making its existing statewide mask mandate permanent, according to The Blaze. Oregon is one of six states – also including Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New...
It’s the final month of the year and the final chance of the federal government in distributing the stimulus payment to millions of Americans in need. That said, there’s an essential update involving these checks that everyone has to keep in mind. Folks are pretty much aware by now that...
The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, a news and resource website for military members, veterans, and their families, these benefits include disability compensation, pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training, Small Business Administration […]
So far, the omicron variant has been detected in several states across the country. Here are the states that have reported confirmed cases as of Dec. 4, 2021. In the US, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday Dec. 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.
Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
As more Americans get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, a pharmacy chain says some booster appointments have been cancelled in Maine because of staffing issues. According to reporting in Bloomberg, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reached out to Walgreens after Mainers took to Twitter to raise concerns about appointments being cancelled.
BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
While some patients recently traveled in southern Africa, where the variant was first detected, others had no travel history, suggesting that community transmission is underway in the U.S. Many of the people who have tested positive in the U.S. were fully vaccinated, but they all have experienced mild symptoms so...
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Six more U.S. states confirmed infections of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday but the Delta strain likely remains a greater threat as winter sets in and Americans gather for the holidays, experts said. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported...
January soybean meal closed up $9.80 Friday and was the leading percentage gainer in the grain sector, encouraging corn and soybean prices to higher closes. All three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses, influenced by news of a possible export quota coming to Russia. March corn closed up 7 1/4 cents...
Comments / 0