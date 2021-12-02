Wisconsin Commodity Prices for October

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.

