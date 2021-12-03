ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTeam 3: Still need to decorate for the holidays? Another mild day is on tap Friday

By Aaron White
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've got another mild day in store for Friday! Highs are expected to be in...

www.kimt.com

