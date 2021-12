I enjoy preaching sermons using Scripture from Hebrews. One passage especially suitable for the Advent season is Hebrews 9:24-28 and reads:. "For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands,which arethe figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:nor yet that he should offer himself often, as the high priest entereth into the holy place every year with blood of others;for then must he often have suffered since the foundation of the world: but now once in the end of the world hath he appeared to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO