Law

Justice prevailed in Rittenhouse verdict

By David R. Lewis
Clarion News
 4 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse was found "not guilty" on all five counts. Amidst the propaganda, the jury followed the evidence to its logical and lawful conclusion. A great day in America, as a patriot and Constitutionalist, I am elated. Justice was served. Rittenhouse was acquitted on the merits of the case,...

greensboro.com

Our Opinion: Justice is served in Arbery verdict

Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. In a bittersweet gift to the slain man’s still-mournful family, a nearly all-white jury found Travis McMichael guilty of Arbery’s murder one day before Thanksgiving. McMichael was one of three white men who chased and cornered the 25-year-old Black jogger in February 2020, and then took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Was the Rittenhouse verdict justice?

In any criminal case, the jury is bound to make decisions based on facts, the law and the judge’s direction. So I get why the Rittenhouse jury ruled as they did. I don’t understand why any law allows a minor (or any civilian) to carry an automatic military-grade weapon. I...
DALLAS, TX
mymcr.net

Not guilty verdict shows justice still lives

The summer of 2020, mobs of Antifa, BLM, and Democrat voters destroyed dozens of American cities. By early June over 200 cities had imposed curfews, and 31 states (and Wash DC) had activated over 62,000 National Guard soldiers, yet the riots continued for months. The riots and burning of businesses came to Atlanta when Rayshard Brooks was killed while resisting and battling the police during a DUI arrest. The most disturbing and troubling aspect of the riots was that Democrat mayors in multiple cities did nothing. They instructed the police to back off, give space to rioters, and allow businesses to burn and people to be injured and killed. In many cities, District Attorneys refused to prosecute arrested rioters. Heck, Kamala Harris raised money to bail rioters out of jail. It would be terrifying to live in a city in which officials who should be protecting us (the mayor and police) allowed the mob to rampage through.
FORSYTH, GA
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
CBS 58

Democrats introduce legislation to fix Rittenhouse 'gun loophole'

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Democrats want to update the state's gun laws for minors which supporters say could fix a "loophole" that could have prevented Kyle Rittenhouse from carrying a semiautomatic rifle during last year's unrest in Kenosha. The bill introduced by Democrats from Kenosha would...
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
