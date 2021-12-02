Justice prevailed in Rittenhouse verdict

The summer of 2020, mobs of Antifa, BLM, and Democrat voters destroyed dozens of American cities. By early June over 200 cities had imposed curfews, and 31 states (and Wash DC) had activated over 62,000 National Guard soldiers, yet the riots continued for months. The riots and burning of businesses came to Atlanta when Rayshard Brooks was killed while resisting and battling the police during a DUI arrest. The most disturbing and troubling aspect of the riots was that Democrat mayors in multiple cities did nothing. They instructed the police to back off, give space to rioters, and allow businesses to burn and people to be injured and killed. In many cities, District Attorneys refused to prosecute arrested rioters. Heck, Kamala Harris raised money to bail rioters out of jail. It would be terrifying to live in a city in which officials who should be protecting us (the mayor and police) allowed the mob to rampage through.

