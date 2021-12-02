Protected: How to use CCleaner to get your PC performing like new

When your computer breaks down, or when you need to upgrade to a new faster machine, you may think that buying a new PC will solve the problem, but that's not always enough. As it turns out, a modern PC may not support your old storage devices. If you build...
Having a WordPress website is one thing. And managing it is a whole another. You need to perform some daily actions to ensure that your website runs smoothly. After all, it helps you to grow your business and boost sales. Ask the experts offering WordPress web development services about the important aspects of managing a WordPress website and they will tell you about the 3 S’s. They are; speed, security, and SEO. However, we believe that there is much more to effectively manage your WordPress website than the above-mentioned aspects.
Part of Google Chrome’s appeal as a web browser is its huge library of extensions—add-ons that cover page layouts, bookmark management, online security, and so much more. Creating Chrome extensions usually requires some programming ability, but Google has launched a tool that gives anyone this power, no coding required. It’s called Tab Maker, and it focuses on the New Tab page in Chrome: the screen that loads up when you open a new tab.
Fetching your system specs in style, Neofetch is a command line that allows you to show off your system information in an aesthetic way. Neofetch's purpose is to be used for screenshots, so it doesn't provide full information or diagnostics, just the bits that you want other people to see.
Excel's Analyze Data has been around for a while, but many users are still unaware of its power and flexibility. Most of us use Microsoft Excel to analyze data—what's the total, who's performing best, which invoices are outstanding and so on. That's what Excel does–it turns data into information we can use. Now that Analyze Data is available, on-the-fly information is just a few clicks away.
YARA won't replace antivirus software, but it can help you detect problems much more efficiently and allows more customization. Here's how to install YARA on Mac, Windows and Linux. A plethora of different tools exist to detect threats to the corporate network. Some of these detections are based on network...
Microsoft has added a set of new features to the Microsoft Teams App.
Indeed, one of the main talking points about Windows 11 is the redesigned taskbar, an element that has actually been written from scratch in the modern design language. Thus, some features are missing in the Windows 11 taskbar compared to Windows 10, like drag and drop items between applications, no clock on the second display, smaller design, etc.
Yes, you guessed it! Microsoft is back with another Windows 11 Insider Preview build for the Dev Channel. Build 22509 features a handful of notable new changes and improvements that are the result of direct feedback from Insiders testing Windows 11 since June. The tech giant is finally adding a...
Microsoft's paint app has now joined the list of apps that have received a...
The release of Windows 11 has seen a recent surge in Linux adoption over...
Microsoft's Office suite now has the Windows 11 design rolling out to the public.
Microsoft is currently testing a new way to show high-priority notifications on Windows 11.
Posted: May 2020. The Error performing inpage operation message will prevent you from installing...
The Raspberry Pi continues to be one of the most impressive computers on the planet. Not for its power, but for the possibilities. This thing can be programmed with a mindboggling number of purposes, from small servers and NAS to controlling your home automation or even just a small Linux computer to learn some new IT skills.
Keeping your Windows system updated is a priority because it keeps your computer safe. If the Windows Update Service registration is missing or corrupt, you cannot update your OS. If you have any problems with the automatic updates, check the Microsoft Update Catalog. Our Windows 10 Hub is the most...
Microsoft yesterday released Office for Mobile Insider Build 16.0.14729.20000 for Android devices. This new update includes a new UI for PDFs using which you can access key PDF features from new bottom panel. We’ve unveiled a new UI for PDFs in Office Mobile: a bottom panel that allows you to...
Microsoft is reverting a change made in Windows 11 that made changing your preferred browser through the system settings much more difficult. Microsoft has included a button to the Settings app in Windows 11 build 22509, which was released earlier this week, that allows you to rapidly change your default browser to whatever you choose, as found by Twitter user Rafael Rivera.
