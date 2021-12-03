ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New US National Electric Vehicle Programs Release Requests for Information

By U.S. Department of Energy
Cover picture for the articleAs part of the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, two new electric vehicle programs will receive funds to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The National Electric Vehicle Program or EV Charging Program will provide funding to the States to strategically deploy EV charging...

