Superior Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently reported its Q3 report, wherein revenues and earnings both were above our estimates. The company surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings with reported revenues of $905 million, up 10% year-over-year (y-o-y), and EPS of 77 cents, up 17% y-o-y. It should be noted that the company’s revenues still grew 5% compared to the pre-pandemic quarter, suggesting that the retailer’s brands continue to resonate with the customers. To add to this, ANF’s digital sales also rose 8% y-o-y to make up 46% of the company’s top line at present.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO