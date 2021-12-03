ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns Vs. Warriors: A Preview Of Postseason Things To Come?

By Cronkite News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Most of the time, it’s easy to tell the difference between a regular season NBA game and a playoff game. Tuesday’s matchup between the Warriors and the Suns was not one of those occasions. In front of a raucous hometown crowd and star Devin Booker injured early...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Development Comes In Klay Thompson’s Return To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a major showdown this week against the Phoenix Suns. The two hottest teams in the NBA will be taking part in a home and home this week, with the teams facing off on Tuesday night at Footprint Arena and then Friday night at Chase Center. The Suns have one game in between, against the Detroit Pistons, at home on Thursday before traveling to take on the Warriors.
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph struggles in Warriors' loss to Suns

The matchup between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was the most anticipated game early in the 2021-22 NBA season. They occupy the top two records in the league, are two of the top three defensive teams, and are two of the top 10 offensive teams. Not to mention...
NBA
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of talk in the aftermath of the 2021 NBA Finals about the long-term prospects of this group of Phoenix Suns. Much like the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, Phoenix’s run to the championship round in last year’s playoffs was largely chalked up to injuries on other teams. Questions were raised as well about the future of 37 year old point guard Chris Paul, who was set to become a free agent after the season. Much of Phoenix’s newfound maturity last year had been credited to Paul, who had been traded to Phoenix the previous offseason after spending a year with a similarly young team in Oklahoma City and taking that team to the NBA Bubble playoffs. After finally making his first trip to the Finals, would the 11x All Star help Phoenix run it back? Would it even matter?
NBA
basketballnews.com

Postseason heartbreak fueling Suns' winning streak

The Phoenix Suns opened the season 1-3 with a rocky road of inconsistencies. Ever since, Phoenix has rattled off 10 straight victories, the most for the franchise since 2009-10. Clearly, the Suns are right back in the groove we all saw last season, and that’s a scary thought when you realize they’ve played maybe 25% of “great” basketball along this stretch.
NBA

