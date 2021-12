MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – Today the Kansas Board of Regents voted to name Dr. Richard H. Linton as the 15th President of Kansas State University. “Richard Linton has proven himself as a forward-thinking leader who knows how to seize opportunities in higher education’s rapidly evolving landscape,” said Regent Cheryl Harrison-Lee, KBOR Chair. “He shares the Regents’ strategic vision of higher education as a powerful force uniquely capable of revitalizing our economy. We are excited to have him as the next president of K-State and watch him lead the university into the future.”

