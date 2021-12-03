Shots fired at driver, car in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Berlin Police are investigating shots fired at a driver and car on Thursday.

Police responded to the report of multiple shots fired at a car traveling north on High Road near Atwood Street around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was not injured, but their car was damaged.

An occupant of a white-colored Infiniti Q50 is considered the suspect. Police say this vehicle fits the description of the same kind of car stolen from a Berlin residence last Friday. That vehicle has a license plate of AL16081. It's unknown if this is the vehicle involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police believe the shooting is random and not targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 828-7080.