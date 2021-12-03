ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Shots fired at driver, car in Berlin

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfOH7_0dCnm7Vh00

BERLIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Berlin Police are investigating shots fired at a driver and car on Thursday.

Police responded to the report of multiple shots fired at a car traveling north on High Road near Atwood Street around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was not injured, but their car was damaged.

An occupant of a white-colored Infiniti Q50 is considered the suspect. Police say this vehicle fits the description of the same kind of car stolen from a Berlin residence last Friday. That vehicle has a license plate of AL16081. It's unknown if this is the vehicle involved in the shooting, according to police.

Police believe the shooting is random and not targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 828-7080.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
Berlin, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTIC News Talk 1080

Homicide investigation in Hartford

A Hartford man is dead after city police say he was shot late Wednesday night. Officers first responded to Enfield Street for reported gunfire to find nothing. The victim was located about a half hour later behind an address on Magnolia Street.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Police#Shooting#Wtic Radio#Infiniti
WTIC News Talk 1080

Mansfield pedestrian killed

State police say a pedestrian was struck and killed last evening in Mansfield not far from the UConn campus. Troopers say Nhuong Nguyen, 28, of South Eagleville Road in town, was struck as he walked in crosswalk around 5:00 p.m.
COLCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy