Arts This Week: Portraits of the changing face of love

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Above the door of the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, a stained-glass window reads: “Sailors’ Snug Harbor / For aged, derelict and worn out sailors.” Nevertheless, respect and concern are the foundation for the 83-acre rest home endowed by Robert Richard Randall. Inheriting his father’s fortune, accrued as a privateer in the Revolutionary War, Randall decided to gift the majority of his estate as a home for retired sailors who had nowhere else to go. He recognized, without prejudice, those whose labor enabled his privilege. Snug Harbor housed an ethnically diverse group of old and infirm men in the last years of their lives. For three decades after Randall died, his extended family fought in court against this radical act of care.

