Worcester, MA

Arts This Week: Portraits of the changing face of love

wgbh.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen recommends three explorations of love. “Love Stories from the National Portrait Gallery, London,” on view at the Worcester Art Museum through March 13. With London’s National Portrait Gallery is closed for renovations, 100 works from its renowned collection have been sent...

www.wgbh.org

architecturaldigest.com

Art for All: Affordable Art Prints From 10 Artists We Love

If you enjoy home tours as much as we do, you’ve probably noticed a theme in many of the spaces you’re drawn to⁠: Artwork. The artwork that individuals put on their walls can make or break their space. Oftentimes, sourcing art is also one of the most daunting home decoration...
DESIGN
Sun-Journal

Portraits of Thanksgiving

Back in my teens and early twenties, I thought posing for the family Thanksgiving photo was kind of annoying. Just about the time I’d be digging into my carefully allocated favorite foods—while declining any not-so-favorites still circling past me in the hopes I’d free up some precious plate space—the request would be made. “Look up…over here…and smile everybody!” I’d oblige, mid-mouthful, smiling just enough to not mess up my spearing and shoveling momentum. Even when I became a hostess rather than a guest, I’d pause only for a half-seated pose, saying “cheese” then “Who wants more gravy?” mid-route back to the kitchen.
PHOTOGRAPHY
imdb.com

‘Really Love’ Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms.
ENTERTAINMENT
americanancestors.org

Pastel portraits

We all have them, those ancestors who seem to fade into the long-ago background of family history. Perhaps they’re not even our relatives, just names heard frequently but without context, or in a wedding guest book, a newspaper column, or in an obituary. The figures are distinguishable, but so unfamiliar that they are blurred whether pastel in color or in sepia or gray.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Santafe New Mexican.com

Portraits of lost loved ones include Santa Fe couple

Angel Salas creates art to help ease the grieving process for families who have lost loved ones, and his current work features a Santa Fe couple. John Derick Griego, 39, and Bryana Trejo-Griego, 28, were killed in a car crash in early September, a day before their one-year wedding anniversary. Salas’ memorial work depicting them and others is part of his Gone But Not Forgotten project.
SANTA FE, NM
worldredeye.com

Wynwood Walls 2021 Art Week “Agents of Change” Mural Unveiling Celebration

Miami, FL – November 29, 2021 – Wynwood Walls — the famed epicenter of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District known worldwide for its groundbreaking, ever-changing collection of curated art — celebrated the 2021 “Agents of Change” Art Week program and the debuted of 13 new installations for Miami Art Week 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Pantagraph

Blood & Metal Chainmaille Art: A Labor of Love

EUREKA – Ashley Welker has long loved the Renaissance and the medieval era. She has a particular fascination for chainmaille, the armor knights wore. “I was always intrigued by the concept and how it can be so strong,” she said. Following her curiosity, three years ago she started teaching herself...
EUREKA, IL
Hyperallergic

Love, Art, And Politics Intertwined

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Above the door of the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, a stained-glass window reads: “Sailors’ Snug Harbor / For aged, derelict and worn out sailors.” Nevertheless, respect and concern are the foundation for the 83-acre rest home endowed by Robert Richard Randall. Inheriting his father’s fortune, accrued as a privateer in the Revolutionary War, Randall decided to gift the majority of his estate as a home for retired sailors who had nowhere else to go. He recognized, without prejudice, those whose labor enabled his privilege. Snug Harbor housed an ethnically diverse group of old and infirm men in the last years of their lives. For three decades after Randall died, his extended family fought in court against this radical act of care.
VISUAL ART
NPR

Black Love inspired me. Making these portraits renewed my spirit

When the pandemic arrived stateside in early 2020 and our lives were unceremoniously ordered online; online became a lifeline in unimaginable ways. The robust activity in the digital space included dancing until daybreak in Club Quarantine, the ingenuity of the Don't Rush challenge in all its everlasting iterations, learning how to be a billionaire on Clubhouse and our favorite singer-songwriter-rapper-producers battled it out in Versuz.
ENTERTAINMENT
soprissun.com

A portrait of friendship

The Powers Art Center sits on a hill above Highway 82 at mile marker 13, about a mile upvalley from the Highway 133 intersection. There, at the top of the winding dirt road, sits a jewel: a Colorado-red sandstone building, like a ruby, in a setting of sage, piñon, juniper and tall, slender grasses.
ASPEN, CO
artsy.net

Jadé Fadojutimi’s Trailblazing Approach to Abstraction Shines in Her First Solo Museum Show

Jadé Fadojutimi dreams in color. A saturated palette of cerulean blue, jungle greens, and pastel lavenders flourish among splashes of rich reds and pinks that spring from her looming abstract canvases. In an interview with British Vogue, Fadojutimi explained how she sees color as a “synesthesia of sorts” that allows us to explore mutable and nuanced identities.
MUSEUMS
cbslocal.com

Art Of Black Aims To Showcase Diversity In The Arts During Art Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Le Art Noir: Diversity of Color, on at The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, is one of the many and arguably the most eye-catching exhibits in the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s program called Art of Black. It is aimed at showcasing diversity in the arts...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Customers love his portrait of Tanya Tandoc. Now, he’s painted the whole restaurant staff

For five years, an oil painting of Tanya’s Soup Kitchen’s late founder Tanya Tandoc has hung in a place of honor in the restaurant at 1725 E. Douglas. The painting, by local artist Richard Davies, shows Tandoc how her many friends and fans remember her: warmly smiling with her hair piled on top of her head, peering through her thick-framed glasses while she holds her beloved pet pug, Olive.
RESTAURANTS
chicagocrusader.com

“Paradise Square” Touches The Soul

It’s 1863, Lincoln is President, and the Civil War is raging. Slavery is strong in the South, and in the North, more Blacks are being born into freedom but are still at the bottom of the ladder along with the Irish immigrants who left Ireland to escape the Great Famine. The Irish and Blacks got along and lived together in the New York community of Five Points. Naturally, some would fall in love with each other, not worried about race-mixing but sharing the love of family.
THEATER & DANCE
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Film Festival Honors Two Who Love The Art Of Telling Stories

What makes a film come together cohesively is the combination of people behind the scenes that create the experience for viewers. Some of them are people we don’t know so well or have never heard of, but are instrumental in the success of a movie. If you have watched “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor,” or other Marvel movies, “Apocalypto,” and “JoJo Rabbit,” there are two people that have held major roles in their success.
CORONADO, CA
cultureowl.com

Miami Art Week at The Bass

Miami ArtWeek is back at The Bass with exciting new exhibitions and programs. During Miami Art Week the museum is open for extended hours from 10 AM to 5 PM, with Bass.Tours daily at 1 PM. Enjoy two new exhibitions (Naama Tsabar: Perimeters and Alex Israel x Snapchat), and see Willfulness of Objects and Open Storage on long term view. Stop by Collins Park and see the latest additions to Art Outside: Agua dulce by Abraham Cruzvillegas and william cordova's sacred geometries.
MIAMI, FL

