Aerospace & Defense

United States Air Force Selects Udelv to Enhance Delivery Turnaround Time

By Lisa Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUdelv has been selected by the United States Air Force AFWERX program for a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to improve flight line readiness by enhancing the delivery turnaround time of critical equipment to and from maintenance tool rooms and back shop areas. By providing an autonomous delivery...

Design Taxi

US Air Force Planes Get ‘Bladder-Relief’ Tech So It’s Easier To Go Mid-Flight

The US Air Force will be receiving new technology that will enable its fighter pilots, especially female officers, to urinate more easily in flight. The device, named the Omni Gen 3 Skydrate, will feature a new “bladder relief” system with a larger bag, different hose lengths, and an improved flow rate. Plus, pilots can operate the device with just one hand, making it easier to use while up in the air.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

BAE Systems, Air Force Work on Compass Call Tech for Next-Gen EW Aircraft

BAE Systems has cross-decked its airborne tactical electromagnetic attack weapon system with the U.S. Air Force’s new EC-37B Baseline 4 electronic warfare aircraft in line with the company’s collaboration with the service branch. The Compass Call EW system will feature an upgraded capability to integrate with third-party applications in an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

US Air Force Collaborates With BAE Systems On Leading-Edge Enhancement To Compass Call Platform

The U.S. Air Force has collaborated with BAE Systems to cross-deck the company’s advanced Compass Call electronic warfare system onto its next-generation electronic warfare aircraft. It is a critical upgrade for the EC-37B Baseline 4 platform that comes on the 40th anniversary of Compass Call, and is facilitated by BAE Systems’ Small Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER) technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

U.S. Air Force Orders 15 Silent Arrow® Precision Guided Cargo Delivery Drones

World’s First Production 1-Ton Cargo Delivery Drone to be Scaled Down and Flown to Address New Humanitarian and Tactical Markets. Silent Arrow today announced the United States Air Force, through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), has awarded the company a contract entitled “Guided Bundle Derivative of Silent Arrow® for Side Door and Palletized Swarm Deployment at High Speeds and Altitudes” effective November 12, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Unanimous AI is Awarded Contract from United States Air Force

AFVentures, the commercial investment arm of the United States Air Force awards contract to advance Swarm AI technology. Unanimous AI pioneers technologies for optimizing the collective intelligence of networked human teams, powering more accurate forecasts, decisions, assessments, and evaluations. Known as the Swarm® software platform, the core technology has been employed by a wide range of high profile customers from Fortune 500 corporations to the United Nations. Now the U.S. Air Force has contracted with Unanimous AI to adapt and expand its pioneering work in support of optimized decisions in defense related applications.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Honeywell Engine Testing Begins for Army’s Chinook Helicopter

The U.S. Army has begun testing a Honeywell-made engine for use with Chinook helicopters under a cooperative research and development agreement. Honeywell said Wednesday its T55-714C engine will undergo testing for two years as the Army evaluates the technology’s performance and ease of integration, making the system the first engine to test for the program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
