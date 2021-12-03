'Chilling': New concerns about suspect's behavior before shooting

The teenager who opened fire inside Oxford High School in the north of Detroit on Tuesday, killing three students, has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect, a sophomore student at the school in Oxford, Michigan, is believed to have used his father’s gun, purchased just last week in the Black Friday sales. A semi-automatic handgun — a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol — was recovered from him by law enforcement officers. It still contained at least seven more rounds, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Between 15 and 20 rounds had been fired in the school, police...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO