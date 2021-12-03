ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Chilling': New concerns about suspect's behavior before shooting

Webster County Citizen
 1 day ago

Two teachers separately reported concerning behavior from sophomore Ethan Crumbley...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Teachers cited ‘disturbing’ behavior by alleged Michigan school shooter

Two Michigan school teachers raised red flags over accused high school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s “disturbing” and “concerning” behavior — but administrators allowed him to return to class just hours before the deadly rampage, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN’s “New Day” Thursday. Crumbley, 15, was first reprimanded at Oxford...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Suspect, 15, used father’s gun and parents ‘won’t let him talk to police’

The teenager who opened fire inside Oxford High School in the north of Detroit on Tuesday, killing three students, has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect, a sophomore student at the school in Oxford, Michigan, is believed to have used his father’s gun, purchased just last week in the Black Friday sales. A semi-automatic handgun — a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol — was recovered from him by law enforcement officers. It still contained at least seven more rounds, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Between 15 and 20 rounds had been fired in the school, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Michigan school shooting: Video shows ‘red flag’ warning that led students to flee classroom through a window

Chilling footage shows students cowering in fear when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire on a high school in Michigan, killing four people and wounding seven others.The video obtained by Fox 2 was recorded by a student during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to the outlet.It shows students barricaded inside a classroom after a suspect identified as Ethan Crumbley began firing in the hallway. “Sheriff’s office,” a male voice is heard saying. “You can come out.”One of the hiding students whispers: “He said it’s safe to come out,” to which another replies: “We’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Cnn
cbslocal.com

Sheriff: Santa Rosa Shooting Suspect Tasered Twice Before In-Custody Death

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Investigators released additional details Wednesday surrounding the in-custody death of a Santa Rosa shooting suspect who succumbed last week after a physical struggle with several police officers and being shot twice with a Taser. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office coroners unit has identified the dead...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Francisco Chronicle

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
WRAL

Neighbors concerned about fatal Thanksgiving day shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Neighbors concerned about fatal Thanksgiving day shooting. Two people are in custody after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Rocky Mount home...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy