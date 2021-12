Years: 1959-72 Bio: It took Wills years to get to the Major Leagues with the Dodgers -- he spent eight seasons in the Pacific Coast League -- but when he arrived in 1959, he exploded upon the scene. From 1960-65, he stole 376 bases -- leading the league in the category each year. He won the NL MVP award in '62, hitting .299 with 10 triples and 208 hits. He also broke Ty Cobb's single-season steals record with 104 swipes, only getting caught a miniscule 13 times. That total was more than any other MLB team combined.

