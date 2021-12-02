ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Antibody Drug Likely Works Against Omicron, Companies Say

By Carolyn Crist
Cover picture for the articleDec. 2, 2021 -- Early lab studies show that a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology could be effective against the Omicron variant. The companies said Thursday that they tested the drug, called sotrovimab, against individual mutations found in the Omicron variant, according to The Wall Street Journal....

