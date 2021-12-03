ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chilling': New concerns about suspect's behavior before shooting

 1 day ago

Two teachers separately reported concerning behavior from sophomore Ethan Crumbley...

The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Suspect, 15, used father’s gun and parents ‘won’t let him talk to police’

The teenager who opened fire inside Oxford High School in the north of Detroit on Tuesday, killing three students, has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect, a sophomore student at the school in Oxford, Michigan, is believed to have used his father’s gun, purchased just last week in the Black Friday sales. A semi-automatic handgun — a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol — was recovered from him by law enforcement officers. It still contained at least seven more rounds, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Between 15 and 20 rounds had been fired in the school, police...
New York Post

Teachers cited ‘disturbing’ behavior by alleged Michigan school shooter

Two Michigan school teachers raised red flags over accused high school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s “disturbing” and “concerning” behavior — but administrators allowed him to return to class just hours before the deadly rampage, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN’s “New Day” Thursday. Crumbley, 15, was first reprimanded at Oxford...
iheart.com

Parents Of Michigan Shooter Have Gone Missing After Charges Filed

UPDATE: Attorneys representing James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, confirmed the couple are not fleeing amid charges being filed against them on Friday (December 3) and plan to return to Oakland County. "On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to...
cbslocal.com

Sheriff: Santa Rosa Shooting Suspect Tasered Twice Before In-Custody Death

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Investigators released additional details Wednesday surrounding the in-custody death of a Santa Rosa shooting suspect who succumbed last week after a physical struggle with several police officers and being shot twice with a Taser. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office coroners unit has identified the dead...
