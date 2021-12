Artistry is all about making choices. As a DJ and music producer, I make choices every time I sit down to create a track. I decide, for example, how to employ beats per minute or combine two vocal elements to realize my vision. Since starting the techno and house record label There Is A Light this year, I have suddenly been faced with a different array of choices, many of them involving money. But ultimately, my role as an artist or as a label head is to make decisions with one goal in mind – to stay true to myself and touch as many lives as possible.

