The long-awaited passage of a state budget in Raleigh is being hailed close to home, since it includes funding for projects in Mount Airy and at the local airport. “As part of that good news there are several good things that are going to help our community going forward,” Mayor Ron Niland announced Thursday night during a general comment period near the end of a city council meeting.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO