LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 32-year-old man is dead, after he was struck by a pickup truck near the Latham Traffic Circle Sunday evening. The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the death of Randall Schanz of Latham, who was struck along Loudon Road (State Route 9) by a pickup truck. Police were notified at 6:11 pm by the driver of the truck. Police say Schanz was walking along the southbound ramp of Loudon Road up to the Latham Traffic Circle. The truck was travelling in the same direction on the ramp when it collided with the walker.

LATHAM, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO