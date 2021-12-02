ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger's stock jumps as comp sales turn positive

By Jeff Wells
grocerydive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger reported a 3.1% increase in year-over-year identical sales for the third quarter — its first increase in the key metric this fiscal year — as at-home consumption trends continue nearly two years into the pandemic. The grocer also reported total sales ($31.9 billion) and net earnings ($589 million)...

