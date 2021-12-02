Kroger's stock jumps as comp sales turn positive

Kroger Co. stock jumped 6.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the grocer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $483 million, or 64 cents per share, down from $631 million, or 80 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 78 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 67 cents. Sales of $31.86 billion rose from $29.72 billion the previous year, and also beat the FactSet consensus of $31.16 billion. Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.1%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 0.7% increase. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in a statement that the grocer is seeing sustained dine-at-home trends. Kroger expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.40 to $3.50, ahead of the FactSet consensus for EPS of $3.36. Kroger stock has rallied 26.6% for the year to date outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 20.2% for the period.

