Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 335 times this season, and he's handled 209 of those attempts (62.4%).

The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

Taylor averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Texans, 0.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games against the Texans Taylor has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.6 yards per game.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Taylor ran for 83 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He tacked on 14 yards on four receptions.

Taylor has 384 yards on 69 carries (128.0 ypg) with six rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He has added 13 catches for 43 yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

