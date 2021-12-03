ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 335 times this season, and he's handled 209 of those attempts (62.4%).
  • The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Taylor averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Texans, 0.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games against the Texans Taylor has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.6 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Taylor ran for 83 yards on 16 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He tacked on 14 yards on four receptions.
  • Taylor has 384 yards on 69 carries (128.0 ypg) with six rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He has added 13 catches for 43 yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

