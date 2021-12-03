ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Carson Wentz in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates his touchdown pass by doing the TY Hilton celebration in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Carson Wentz ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,790 yards (232.5 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes (250-of-398), with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 36.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz's 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 121.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Texans, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The 258.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Wentz completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 306 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He also added 21 yards on three carries, averaging seven yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Wentz has passed for 592 yards while completing 61.2% of his throws (60-of-98), with four touchdowns and two interceptions (197.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also carried the ball nine times for 38 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

