Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Falcons during a regular season NFL matchup. Atlanta defeated Jacksonville 21-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 112821 Jags Falcons 01

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cordarrelle Patterson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Patterson's team-high 411 rushing yards (37.4 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 41 catches for 500 yards (45.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Buccaneers Patterson has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers allow 81.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Patterson rushed 16 times for 108 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 27 yards on two receptions.
  • Patterson has run for 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has added three receptions for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

