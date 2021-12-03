Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Leonard Fournette in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) celebrates his fourth touchdown vs Indianapolis Colts with teammates in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Leonard Fournette ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has a team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 51 passes for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 246 times this season, and he's taken 139 of those attempts (56.5%).

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Fournette's 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Falcons, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.

The Falcons have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Fournette picked up 100 yards on 17 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Fournette also put up 31 yards on seven receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, Fournette has rushed for 182 yards (60.7 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also hauled in 21 passes for 115 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

