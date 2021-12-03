ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matt Ryan in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matt Ryan's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes take the field in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,617 yards (237.9 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 48 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Ryan's 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers are 60.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those games against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 190-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 65.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 460 passing yards (153.3 per game) while connecting on 47 of 78 passes (60.3% completion percentage), with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

