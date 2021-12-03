Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matt Ryan in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass the ball in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matt Ryan's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes take the field in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,617 yards (237.9 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.

The Falcons have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 48 of his 379 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Ryan's 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers are 60.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those games against the Buccaneers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 190-yard performance against the Jaguars last week, completing 65.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 460 passing yards (153.3 per game) while connecting on 47 of 78 passes (60.3% completion percentage), with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

