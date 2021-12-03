Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chris Godwin in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass defended by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals play in Week 13 when Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has hauled in 67 balls, with a team-best 806 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and is averaging 73.3 yards per game.

Godwin has been the target of 88 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 18.9% of the target share.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his nine matchups against the Falcons, Godwin's 68.9 receiving yards average is 1.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Godwin has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons six times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.

This week Godwin will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times, picking up 24 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Godwin has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

