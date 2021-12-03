ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chris Godwin in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass defended by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals play in Week 13 when Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Godwin has hauled in 67 balls, with a team-best 806 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and is averaging 73.3 yards per game.
  • Godwin has been the target of 88 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 18.9% of the target share.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his nine matchups against the Falcons, Godwin's 68.9 receiving yards average is 1.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • Godwin has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons six times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.
  • This week Godwin will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times, picking up 24 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Godwin has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

