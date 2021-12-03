Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) catches a touchdown pass while Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Pascal will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has also tacked on 34 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 60 times, producing 28.3 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

Pascal is averaging 40.8 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Texans, 10.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Pascal, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

This week Pascal will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (258.4 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times and recorded two catches for 12 yards.

Pascal has collected 21 receiving yards (7.0 per game), reeling in four passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

