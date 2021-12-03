ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdLjR_0dCnWnne00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) catches a touchdown pass while Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Pascal will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pascal has also tacked on 34 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 60 times, producing 28.3 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the football 45.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pascal is averaging 40.8 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Texans, 10.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Pascal, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • This week Pascal will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (258.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pascal was targeted seven times and recorded two catches for 12 yards.
  • Pascal has collected 21 receiving yards (7.0 per game), reeling in four passes on 10 targets in his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Frank Reich has open-door policy with players, and Quenton Nelson knocked

INDIANAPOLIS – It was less than 2 minutes of Wednesday’s Episode 3 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,’’ but it was impossible to ignore. There was Frank Reich on the sidelines, arms crossed. His Indianapolis Colts had just suffered a fourth turnover – Nyheim Hines’ muffed punt – and Tom Brady was back in business early in […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Sports Illustrated

Frogs in the NFL: Week 13 Action

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 13, with nine of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances. Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbs#The Houston Texans
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s David Bakhtiari News

The Green Bay Packers have managed to rattle off an 8-3 start to the year that has landed them among the top teams in the NFC, all without the help of All-Pro offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Based on a Tuesday report, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers won’t have to be...
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy