Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Michael Pittman Jr. in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Pittman has 61 catches (91 targets), leading his team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (91 total) of his team's 403 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his three matchups against the Texans, Pittman's 33.3 receiving yards average is 28.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Texans, Pittman has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 258.4 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and racked up four catches for 53 yards.
  • Pittman has caught 11 passes on 20 targets for 147 yards, averaging 49.0 yards over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

