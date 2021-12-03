Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Michael Pittman Jr. in his Week 13 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pittman has 61 catches (91 targets), leading his team with 805 receiving yards (67.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (91 total) of his team's 403 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Houston

In his three matchups against the Texans, Pittman's 33.3 receiving yards average is 28.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

In three matchups versus the Texans, Pittman has not had a touchdown catch.

The 258.4 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and racked up four catches for 53 yards.

Pittman has caught 11 passes on 20 targets for 147 yards, averaging 49.0 yards over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

