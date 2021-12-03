Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum (30) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Rob Gronkowski before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has put together a 378-yard season so far (34.4 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 40 targets.

So far this season, 8.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Gronkowski is averaging 37 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 123 yards (17.6 yards per catch).

Gronkowski has put up 194 yards over his last three outings (64.7 per game), hauling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive