NFL

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Rob Gronkowski in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum (30) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Rob Gronkowski before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has put together a 378-yard season so far (34.4 per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 40 targets.
  • So far this season, 8.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Gronkowski is averaging 37 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 123 yards (17.6 yards per catch).
  • Gronkowski has put up 194 yards over his last three outings (64.7 per game), hauling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

