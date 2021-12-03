ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyle Pitts in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch against New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kyle Pitts, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pitts has grabbed 45 passes for a team-high 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times and averages 60.1 yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.1% (75 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Pitts' 73 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers are 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pitts was targeted six times and racked up two catches for 26 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Pitts has caught nine passes on 18 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

