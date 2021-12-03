Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyle Pitts in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kyle Pitts, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has grabbed 45 passes for a team-high 661 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 75 times and averages 60.1 yards per game.

Pitts has been the target of 19.1% (75 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Pitts' 73 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers are 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pitts was targeted six times and racked up two catches for 26 yards.

Over his last three outings, Pitts has caught nine passes on 18 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

