NFL

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wANYu_0dCnWgcZ00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Evans in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Evans' stat line this year features 50 catches for 695 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is averaging 63.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 82 times.
  • So far this season, 17.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Evans has averaged 85.1 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups against the Falcons, 23.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Evans, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those five games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 249.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Evans put together a 16-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Evans' 11 catches over his last three games have yielded 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

