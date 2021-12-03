Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Olamide Zaccheaus in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) receives a pass while defended by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has 222 receiving yards on 19 receptions (36 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.2% of the 392 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.

Zaccheaus (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Zaccheaus has averaged 14.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Zaccheaus has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are allowing 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and racked up five yards on one reception.

Zaccheaus has caught six passes (14 targets) for 50 yards (16.7 per game) during his last three games.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive