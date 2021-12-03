ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gb7nj_0dCnWer700

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Olamide Zaccheaus in his Week 13 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qdFv_0dCnWer700
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) receives a pass while defended by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Olamide Zaccheaus ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has 222 receiving yards on 19 receptions (36 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.2% of the 392 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.
  • Zaccheaus (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Zaccheaus has averaged 14.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Zaccheaus has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and racked up five yards on one reception.
  • Zaccheaus has caught six passes (14 targets) for 50 yards (16.7 per game) during his last three games.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

