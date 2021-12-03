ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr3gc_0dCnWdyO00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown pass in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 3,403 passing yards this season (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-of-457), throwing 30 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He also has 53 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Brady's 356 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Falcons are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In each of those contests against the Falcons, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Brady completed 73.5% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (78-for-114) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
thefocus.news

Bill Belichick's salary revealed, and it's more than people expected

Bill Belichick’s salary was recently revealed after speculation for many years. The figure makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL – here’s his earnings. Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history having won six Super Bowls in his career (the most by any head coach), and making nine Super Bowls overall.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Had Cool Message For Jim Harbaugh On Monday

Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump and led Michigan to a historic victory over Ohio State this past weekend. The win marked the first time the Wolverines had beaten the Buckeyes in the last decade and the first time that the 57-year-old had beaten his rivals as the program’s head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Atlanta Falcons#The Indianapolis Colts#Fox#Nfc South#Mercedes Benz Stadium
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy