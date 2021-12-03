Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his Week 13 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown pass in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 13 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 3,403 passing yards this season (309.4 per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage (309-of-457), throwing 30 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He also has 53 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Brady's 356 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Falcons are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In each of those contests against the Falcons, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Brady completed 73.5% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Brady has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (78-for-114) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

