Zillow updates progress on Zillow Offers inventory wind-down, authorizes $750M in share repurchase

IBUY invests in online retailers; think Amazon or eBay. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 29th, 2021. The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is a growth index ETF investing in global online retailers. Online retailers have seen strong revenue and earnings growth for years, as consumers abandon more traditional brick-and-mortar retailers for online offerings. Growth accelerated after the pandemic started in earnest, due to the effect of lockdowns and other social distancing measures on physical retailers. Strong growth has led to even stronger capital gains and returns, benefitting the fund and its shareholders. Future returns are dependent on continued growth, which seems almost certain, and market sentiment, which is more fickle. As such, the fund is only appropriate for more aggressive, bullish, long-term investors.

RETAIL ・ 20 HOURS AGO