Zillow updates progress on Zillow Offers inventory wind-down, authorizes $750M in share repurchase

Cover picture for the articleZillow (NASDAQ:Z) trades 6.6% higher after market on announcing that it has made significant progress in winding down Zillow Offers inventory and has sold, is under contract to sell or has reached...

