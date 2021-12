Shares in Grab Holdings Inc. plunged on debut on their Nasdaq today after the company completed a special-purpose acquisition company merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. The listing, the largest-ever SPAC deal, valued Grab, often referred to as the Uber of Southeast Asia, at $40 billion. Grab is also only the second major tech company from Southeast Asia to be listed in the U.S., following Sea Ltd., which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017.

